CX Institutional Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,660,000. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,024,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,865,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $93.63 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

