CX Institutional Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,804,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,791,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,612,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 240,796 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWG stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

