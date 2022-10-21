Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.22. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 107.2% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 34.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5,058.2% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.85.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

