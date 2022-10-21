Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of DHR opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.22. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.
Insider Activity at Danaher
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 107.2% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 34.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5,058.2% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.85.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.