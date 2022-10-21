Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $50.51 million and $913,269.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

