Decentralized Social Hits One Day Volume of $814,948.00 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $163.04 million and approximately $814,948.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $15.48 or 0.00080657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.80 or 0.27740876 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010835 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

