DeepOnion Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $23.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00133519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00255304 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059916 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021341 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,741,951 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

