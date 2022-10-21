Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Trading Down 2.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.
About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
