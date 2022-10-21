Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

