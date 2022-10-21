Dero (DERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116,247.00

Dero (DERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Dero has a total market cap of $52.28 million and approximately $116,247.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00021172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,057.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00267478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00113752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00747612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00558107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00245397 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,957,608 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

