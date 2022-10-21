Dero Hits 1-Day Volume of $151,406.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $51.58 million and $151,406.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00020900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,043.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00268465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00112670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00735843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00557029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00241290 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,958,797 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

