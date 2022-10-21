Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $23.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.