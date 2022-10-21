Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to €6.70

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.9 %

BBVA stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

