Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $29.50

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.