Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $104.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $144.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

