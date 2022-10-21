Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.38.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

INTC opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

