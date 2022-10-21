Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 3,620

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,240 ($51.23) to GBX 3,620 ($43.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JET. Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,191 ($14.39) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 1,374.60 ($16.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,411.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,619.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,023.53 ($72.78). The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -2.89.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

