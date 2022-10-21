Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price to $368.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $431.00 to $368.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $409.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $283.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 12-month low of $279.28 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.05.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 6.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.