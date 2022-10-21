DeversiFi (DVF) Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $84.23 million and approximately $16,947.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00004436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories:The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app).”

