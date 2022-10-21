Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $774,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,537,294,000 after buying an additional 194,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.13. 8,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,745. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.