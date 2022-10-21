Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,050 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Vontier by 13.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vontier by 9.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 248,700.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 1.6 %

VNT stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

