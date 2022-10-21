DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Shares Down 2.3%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.46. 18,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

