Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Up to $169.52

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $169.52, but opened at $174.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $174.99, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.02. The company has a market capitalization of $533.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

