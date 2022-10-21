DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLFGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $220.95.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

