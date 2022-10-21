Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Up 2.7%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.93. 29,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 535,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Digital Media Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions ( NYSE:DMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.