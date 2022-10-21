Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Cowen

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

DLR opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after buying an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,829,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

