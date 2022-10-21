Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $13.92

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $13.40. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 33,220 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 258,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

