Dignity Gold Trading Down 20.6% This Week (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 34.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $108.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00013306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 3.90583738 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

