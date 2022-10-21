Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 9.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 3,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 290,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after buying an additional 11,091,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $42,172,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $4,354,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $787,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

