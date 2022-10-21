Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 9.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 3,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 290,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.