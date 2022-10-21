Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $39.61. 347,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,083,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,472,000 after buying an additional 467,101 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,198,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

