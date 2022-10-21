district0x One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, district0x has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One district0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

