DNB Markets Downgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $547.62.

GMAB stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 46.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

