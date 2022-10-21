Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) Insider Nicholas Paris Buys 436,500 Shares

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Paris acquired 436,500 shares of Dolphin Capital Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,460 ($21,097.15).

Nicholas Paris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolphin Capital Investors alerts:

On Tuesday, October 18th, Nicholas Paris bought 33,487 shares of Dolphin Capital Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £1,339.48 ($1,618.51).

Dolphin Capital Investors Price Performance

Shares of DCI traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4 ($0.05). The company had a trading volume of 641,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,520. Dolphin Capital Investors Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of £36.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

About Dolphin Capital Investors

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.