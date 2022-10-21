Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DUK traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $88.31. 39,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,975. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.90.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.