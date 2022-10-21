Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

