Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $156.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $120.50.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

