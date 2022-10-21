Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) were down 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 3,215,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,308,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Eargo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eargo

Institutional Trading of Eargo

In other news, COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $33,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,921 shares in the company, valued at $220,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

