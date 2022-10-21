East West Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $66.70. 1,294,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,051. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

