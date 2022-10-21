Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Up to $17.56

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $18.00. Ebix shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

Ebix Announces Dividend

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,450,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ebix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,591,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ebix by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.