Edgecoin (EDGT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.20 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $206.97 million and $29.20 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,956,066 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

