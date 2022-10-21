Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.45.

ELD opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

