Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.95- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $502.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.59. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $392.40 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $563.38.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 72.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

