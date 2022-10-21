ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $65.22 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $65.22 million and approximately $100.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,053.20 or 0.99997181 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002887 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023198 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00050138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022854 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005191 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32609668 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

