ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Hits $100.00

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. ELIS has a market cap of $65.22 million and approximately $100.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32609668 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

