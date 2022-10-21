Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JMP Securities

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFC. Maxim Group cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently -782.61%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.