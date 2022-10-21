Elrond Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $55.84 or 0.00294651 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $71.49 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002884 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011979 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.51 or 0.27489713 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.
Elrond Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,585,477 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
