Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMRAF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. 12,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781. Emera has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

