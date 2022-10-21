Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Down 2.9 %

EMRAF stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.