Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The firm has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

