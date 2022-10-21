Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARW opened at $95.53 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.