Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

